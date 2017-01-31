NEWS: Louisville City FC's 2017 Schedule Released with 16 Home Games

Louisville City FC is fewer than two months away from kicking off its 2017 regular season, which will consist of 32 games announced Tuesday by the United Soccer League - 16 dates at Louisville Slugger Field and 16 more on the road.

After opening March 25 against Saint Louis FC, the rest of LouCity's home slate is highlighted by a pair of visits from rival FC Cincinnati on July 15 and Aug. 12. The defending USL champion New York Red Bulls II come to Louisville on July 29, and an extended regular season closes with home matchups against the Charlotte Independence on Oct. 7 and Richmond Kickers on Oct. 14.

All LouCity home games, with the exception of the season opener, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The Saint Louis FC game was assigned a 2 p.m. start time to avoid conflict with the NCAA basketball tournament.

"We're glad to have these dates official delighted for our supporters as well so they can plan," said LouCity Coach James O'Connor. "It gets a lot more real when you see the schedule. Now we just want to get the guys back in here and started. We have something to aim and plan for."

LouCity will face each USL Eastern Conference club at least twice in 2017, once home and away. The USL has matched LouCity up with FC Cincinnati, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Charlotte Independence three times.

While the regular season now stretches later into the fall, a longer slate has made for far fewer weeknight games. LouCity hosts just two games on days other than Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The top-eight finishers from the USL Eastern and Western conferences will again advance to the single-elimination playoffs. Last year, LouCity posted a second-place regular-season record and played in the Eastern Conference Final, the league's overall semifinals.

The core of that team is under contract for another year. Among the returners are co-second leading scorers George Davis IV and Guy Abend, as well as 2016 USL Midseason Rookie of the Year Kyle Smith. Competition will be stiffer with the introduction of two new clubs in the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury FC.

LouCity season tickets are on sale starting at $180 by calling (502) 384-8799 or emailing tickets@louisvillecityfc.com. LouCity is also offering a 5-voucher Flex Pack priced as low as $70.

Overall, the schedule is the USL's largest ever, spanning 30 weeks and 480 games.

"We are happy to unveil the regular season schedule for what is set to be the biggest and most exciting season in the league's history," said USL President Jake Edwards. "I'm very appreciative of the work that has been done by the staff from both the league and its clubs, and for the patience that has been shown by our fans during this process. This season will be marked by a number of heated rivalries, and new clubs and venues, with all the thrill and drama that has become the hallmark of USL soccer.

"The countdown to the new season is now officially underway."

2017 LOUISVILLE CITY FC SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 25: Saint Louis FC at LouCity (2 p.m.)

Thursday, March 30: LouCity at Orlando City B

Saturday, April 8: LouCity at Richmond Kickers

Saturday, April 15: Tampa Bay Rowdies at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22: LouCity at FC Cincinnati

Saturday, April 29: Toronto FC II at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 13: LouCity at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, May 20: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Saturday, June 3: LouCity at Charleston Battery

Wednesday, June 7: Charlotte Independence at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 10: LouCity at New York Red Bulls II

Saturday, June 17: Pittsburgh Riverhounds at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 24: LouCity at Harrisburg City Islanders

Saturday, July 1: Ottawa Fury FC at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 9: LouCity at Charleston Battery

Saturday, July 15: FC Cincinnati at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 22: LouCity at Saint Louis FC

Saturday, July 29: New York Red Bulls II at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 5: LouCity at Charlotte Independence

Saturday, Aug. 12: FC Cincinnati at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 20: LouCity at Bethlehem Steel

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Harrisburg City Islanders at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 26: Orlando City B at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 2: Charleston Battery at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 9: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Friday, Sept. 15: Bethlehem Steel at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Rochester Rhinos at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 24: LouCity at Ottawa Fury

Wednesday, Sept. 27: LouCity at Toronto FC II

Saturday, Sept. 30: LouCity at Rochester Rhinos

Saturday, Oct. 7: Charlotte Independence at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 14: Richmond Kickers at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

