NEWS: Louisville City FC Signs Devon "Speedy" Williams

Louisville City FC on Monday bolstered its roster with a USL championship-winning midfielder, announcing that Devon "Speedy" Williams has signed for the 2017 season.

Williams, a 24-year-old native of Jamaica, spent the last two years with the New York Red Bulls II, who won the 2016 USL regular-season and playoff titles in record fashion.

Terms of his new contract, which is pending league and USSF approval, were not disclosed.

"It was a no-brainer to sign with Louisville City," Williams said. "They've been a top team the past couple of seasons. It's an organization I'm happy to join."

A proven ball winner and distributor in the central midfield, Williams tallied 1 goal and 1 assist in his 25 regular-season appearances last season for the Red Bulls II.

New York earned a USL record 69 points before starting its playoffs run. Though an injury limited Williams in the postseason, he appeared in the USL Eastern Conference Final against LouCity on Oct. 16, stopping a late -- and potentially game-winning -- breakaway with a foul.

"We are delighted to sign Devon, as we feel he gives us something a bit different to what we already have in that position," said LouCity coach James O'Connor. "He comes off a successful season with New York Red Bulls II, and we are really excited to watch his progress at Louisville City."

Williams has made one appearance for Jamaica's full national team, in 2010 going on during a victory over Trinidad and Tobago. The next year, he played for his home nation's U-20 team and began his college career at Pennsylvania's Robert Morris University.

The new signee goes by either "Devon" or "Speedy" -- mostly the latter.

"My dad's nickname was Speedy, and in Jamaica they always give kids their father's names," Williams said. "People started callling me Speedy 2. The 2 is off now. It's just Speedy."

He joins returning players Guy Abend and Paolo DelPiccolo as other central midfielders under contract with LouCity. The club currently has on its roster 14 players for next year, which will mark its third campaign after back-to-back runs to the Eastern Conference Final.

