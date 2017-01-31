NEWS: JT Marcinkowski Named to U-20 MNT 24-Player Camp Roster

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





NEWS: JT Marcinkowski named to U-20 MNT 24-Player Camp Roster Prior to 2017 World Cup Qualifying Jan 31st 2017, 23:07

San Jose Earthquakes Academy product and Burlingame Dragons FC goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski has been named to Tab Ramos' 24-man roster for the USMNT U-20's 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in mid-February. The tournament will ultimately send four teams to the 2017 FIFA U-20 Men's World Cup in South Korea in May.

Marcinkowski was recently with the U-20's for January Camp from Jan. 15-23 in Carson Calif. Prior to his last call-up, the South Bay native was one of three goalkeepers that traveled to Costa Rica for training camp and a pair of friendlies against the host nation this past December.

"Our objective for this camp is to continue our preparation for the U-20 World Cup qualifiers," Ramos said. "After having a fitness camp followed by a camp with a combination of fitness and local games, now we are looking to get into game rhythm and select the final roster."

The 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship will be held at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose and the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa in Tibas from Feb. 17 - March 5.

Roster by position:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown; Alamo, Calif.), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (7): Hugo Arellano (LA Galaxy; Norwalk, Calif.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico; Casa Grande, Ariz.), John Nelson (Internationals SC; Medina, Ohio), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee's Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC; Oviedo, Fla.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, Utah), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; Wappingers Falls, N.Y), Coy Craft (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Jonathan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey; Santa Rosa, Calif.), Jeremiah Gutjahr (Indiana University; Bloomington, Ind.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah), Jonathan Suarez (Queretaro F.C.; Orange County, Calif.), Eryk Williamson (Maryland; Alexandria, Va.)

FORWARDS (6): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; Bethesda, Md.), Brooks Lennon (Liverpool F.C.; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; Plantation, Fla.), Victor Mansaray (Seattle Sounders FC; Des Moines, Wash.), Emmanuel Sabbi (UD Las Palmas; Libertyville, Ill.), Brandon Vazquez (Atlanta United FC; Chula Vista, Calif.)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.