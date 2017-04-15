NEWS Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Series

News Release

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced dates and times for their first-round Calder Cup Playoff series against the Chicago Wolves that begins Thursday, April 20.

Bojangles' Coliseum will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. and on Friday, April 21, at 7:15 p.m. A full schedule, including dates and times for subsequent games in Chicago, can be found below.

GAME DATE TIME (EDT) LOCATION

1

2

3

4

5 April 20

April 21

April 23

April 25

April 26 7 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

3 p.m.

8 p.m.

8 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum, Charlotte

Bojangles' Coliseum, Charlotte

Allstate Arena, Chicago

Allstate Arena, Chicago *

Allstate Arena, Chicago *

* if necessary

The Checkers will practice at Bojangles' Coliseum at 10 a.m. on Monday, at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail at a TBD time on Tuesday and again at Bojangles' Coliseum at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Pay as We Play" packages requiring no money up front and the best savings on tickets for the entire playoffs can be purchased now by contacting the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com. Individual tickets for Games 1 and 2 will go on sale Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office.

Both of the Checkers' first-round home games will feature food and drink specials including $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, $1 soda, 2 domestic beer cans, $4 craft beer cans and $4 any draught beer.

Charlotte, which qualified for the playoffs as the fourth seed in the AHL's Central Division, is making its first Calder Cup Playoff appearance since 2013.

