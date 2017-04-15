NEWS Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Series

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced dates and times for their first-round Calder Cup Playoff series against the Chicago Wolves that begins Thursday, April 20.
Bojangles' Coliseum will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. and on Friday, April 21, at 7:15 p.m. A full schedule, including dates and times for subsequent games in Chicago, can be found below.
GAME DATE TIME (EDT) LOCATION
1
2
3
4
5 April 20
April 21
April 23
April 25
April 26 7 p.m.
7:15 p.m.
3 p.m.
8 p.m.
8 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum, Charlotte
Bojangles' Coliseum, Charlotte
Allstate Arena, Chicago
Allstate Arena, Chicago *
Allstate Arena, Chicago *
* if necessary
The Checkers will practice at Bojangles' Coliseum at 10 a.m. on Monday, at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail at a TBD time on Tuesday and again at Bojangles' Coliseum at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Pay as We Play" packages requiring no money up front and the best savings on tickets for the entire playoffs can be purchased now by contacting the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com. Individual tickets for Games 1 and 2 will go on sale Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office.
Both of the Checkers' first-round home games will feature food and drink specials including $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, $1 soda, 2 domestic beer cans, $4 craft beer cans and $4 any draught beer.
Charlotte, which qualified for the playoffs as the fourth seed in the AHL's Central Division, is making its first Calder Cup Playoff appearance since 2013.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2017
- Game Recap | Amerks Close out Season with 3-0 Loss to Devils - Rochester Americans
- Game Recap: Penguins 5, Sound Tigers 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rampage Double up Stars 6-3 in Regular Season Finale - San Antonio Rampage
- Crunch Claim North Division Title with 5-2 Win over Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Agozzino, Wolves Clinch Central Division Title - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins to Set Sail in Playoffs against Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces First-Round Schedules for 2017 - AHL
- Wolves Clinch Central Division Title; Open Calder Cup Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- NEWS Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Series - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals to Face Griffins in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Season Ends with Loss to Crunch - Utica Comets
- RECAP: Penguins Come Back, Defeat Sound Tigers in Season Finale, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Cruises Past Rockford in Season Finale 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- B-Sens Drop Finale 4-1 in Front of 4,896 - Binghamton Senators
- IceHogs Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP | RECAP | IceCaps Clinch Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Marlies - St. John's IceCaps
- Admirals Drop Regular Season Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Penguins to Start Playoffs with Providence on Friday. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Hershey in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Devils Blank Amerks to Close out Regular Season - Albany Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Syracuse Crunch
- Finale Features Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Season Finale Tonight with Craft Beer and Spider-Man at 6 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close 2016-17 Regular Season - Ontario Reign
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Milano, Forsberg From - Cleveland Monsters
- Purcell and Amadio Dazzle, Reign Fall in Shootout to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Sink Hogs in Final Road Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Down Reign in 4-3 Shootout Win of Final Regular Season Road - San Diego Gulls
- Reinhart Scores in Condors 2-1 Loss to Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins' 3-2 OT Win Prolongs Division Suspense - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Edge Devils for 5-4 Win in Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Blank Rampage 1-0 - San Antonio Rampage
- Comets Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt with Win - Utica Comets