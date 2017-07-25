Newman\\"s Homerun Not Enough in Loss to Pilots

News Release

HAMPTON, V.A. - The Fayetteville SwampDogs (28-17) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end against the Peninsula Pilots (26-18) by a score of 4-2.

The SwampDogs took an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning on Jayson Newman's (Cal State Northridge) 6th home run of the season, all coming since the all-star break.

Peninsula would take the lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning scoring all four of their runs in that inning highlighted by a Sam Griggs (Southern Indiana) 2-run dong to put the Pilots ahead for good.

Corey Treyes (Coppin State) was saddled with his first loss of the year falling to (0-1) while Patrick Monteverde (Virginia Wesleyan) picked up the win for Peninsula improving to (1-1). Nathan Eaton (VMI) picked up the save running his total up to four this season.

The SwampDogs return to the Swamp on Wednesday, July 26 for No More Hurricane Matthew Night against the Wilmington Sharks. The gates will open at 6 with first pitch at 7:05. For all your SwampDogs news and updates please visit GoSwampDogs.com and follow us on Twitter @GoSwampDogs. The SwampDogs season is presented by Fayetteville Kia.

