New York Red Bulls Trade Dax McCarty to Chicago Fire

HARRISON, N.J. -- The New York Red Bulls announced today that the club has traded Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018. McCarty finishes his New York career as the franchise's all-time leader in regular season starts and minutes played.

"We thank Dax for his service to the club," said Red Bulls Head Coach Jesse Marsch. "He will go down as one of the best players and captains in franchise history. At this point in time, we felt that this was the right move to put our team in the best position to succeed both now and for years to come."

McCarty joined New York in June of 2011 in a trade with D.C. United. In five and half seasons the midfielder amassed 163 regular season starts and played 14,381 minutes, both club records. McCarty also made 169 regular season appearances, tied for the most in club history, and recorded 14 goals and 27 assists. He also had 17 playoff appearances for New York, with one goal and one assist.

McCarty is fifth all-time in club history with 26 assists, and also fifth with eight game-winning assists. He spent the last two seasons as captain, and was part of both Supporters' Shield winning teams.

The Winter Park, Florida native is a veteran of 11 MLS seasons, with five years in Dallas and a brief stop in D.C. before joining the Red Bulls.

McCarty is currently in Carson, California with the United States Men's National Team.

Transaction : New York Red Bulls trade Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire for $400,000 in General Allocation Money.

