New York Red Bulls to Host End of Season Media

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. (November 6, 2017) - The New York Red Bulls will host final media availability for the 2017 season on Wednesday, November 8 at Red Bull Arena. Sporting Director Denis Hamlett and Head Coach Jesse Marsch will meet the media at 10 a.m., followed by player availability.

Media wishing to attend must RSVP with Gordon Stevenson at Gordon.stevenson@newyorkredbulls.com for additional details. Refreshments will be served.

The New York Red Bulls finished the 2017 season with a 14-12-8 record, reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals, the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, and the U.S. Open Cup Final.

Head Coach Jesse Marsch became the franchise's all-time wins leader, surpassing both Hans Backe and Octavio Zambrano with 48 wins.

Bradley Wright-Phillips set a new MLS record for most goals scored over a four-year span in MLS history in 2017 with 85, and finished with his 100th goal across all competitions against Toronto on Sunday.

Sacha Kljestan became the first player in MLS history to lead all MLS players in single-season assists in back-to-back years.

Luis Robles continued his iron man streak in MLS matches through another complete season. In the playoffs, Robles tallied his 200th appearance for the club across all competitions.

The New York Red Bulls also earned the top score in J.D. Power 2017 Fan Experience Study for the second consecutive year.

