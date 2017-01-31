New York Red Bulls Sign Center Back Hassan Ndam

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York Red Bulls News Release





HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Cameroonian center back Hassan Ndam from Rainbow FC Bamenda in Cameroon, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate, the club announced today.

"We are pleased to add Hassan," said Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch. "He has great physical attributes and a good sense of the game. He is young, but we think he shows promise."

Ndam, 18, has been a regular with Cameroon at youth international levels, featuring in a starting role through U-17 residency cycles. He is currently a member of the Cameroon U-20 National Team pool. The U-20s are currently participating in the U-20 African Cup of Nations, which serves as qualification for next summer's U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Hassan Ndam

Previous Club: Rainbow FC Bamenda

Hometown: Foumban, Cameroon

Height : 6'4

Weight : 195

Date of Birth : Oct. 29, 1998

Citizenship: Cameroon

