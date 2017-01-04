New York Red Bulls Re-Sign Defender Aurelien Collin
January 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have re-signed center back Aurelien Collin, the club announced today. Collin, acquired in 2015 in a trade with Orlando City SC, was out of contract at the end of the season.
"We are pleased to bring Aurelien back for 2017," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Ali Curtis. "Aurelien was an excellent trade last year and he played a pivotal role for us. Many teams were after him so we are all the more happy that we were able to resign him."
The 30-year-old Collin made 23 MLS appearances and contributed two assists last season after being acquired from Orlando City SC in a trade last April.
Collin, a native of Enghien-les-Bains, France, has made 160 MLS regular season appearances over six seasons, recording 13 goals and five assists. He has also played in 13 MLS Cup Playoff matches.
Prior to his time in Orlando, Collin spent a successful four years with Sporting Kansas City, where he won the 2012 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2013 MLS Cup. Collin was named MLS Best XI in 2012, and earned three consecutive MLS All-Star appearances from 2012-2014.
He was named MLS Cup MVP in 2013 after scoring the game-tying goal and putting away the final penalty as Kansas City won 7-6 on PKs after a 1-1 draw.
Prior to joining MLS in 2011, Collin played professionally in France, Greece, England, Scotland and Portugal.
Transaction : New York Red Bulls sign Aurelien Collin to an MLS contract on January 4, 2017.
Aurelien Collin
Position: Defender Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 pounds Date of birth: March 8, 1986 Hometown: Enghien-les-Bains, France Citizenship: French Status: International Previous club: New York Red Bulls How acquired: Signed to an MLS Contract on January 4, 2017
