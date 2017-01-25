New York Red Bulls Re-Sign Damien Perrinelle

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have re-signed center back Damien Perrinelle, the club announced today. Perrinelle joins New York for a fourth season after his contract expired at the end of last year.

"We are pleased to bring Damien back for 2017," said Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch. "Damien has been an important part of our back line for the last two years, and we think he can continue to play a big role for us this season."

Perrinelle missed the first half of the 2016 season while recovering from an injury suffered in the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Frenchman made 10 MLS appearances, including seven starts, down the stretch and played in both 2016 MLS Cup Playoff matches.

Perrinelle has 40 league appearances for New York over two and a half seasons, with two goals and an assist.

Prior to joining MLS, Perrinelle played for FC Istres of Ligue 2 in France. The defender began his professional career in 2001 with Amiens SC, a member of the Championnat National, the third level of French Football. Following his stint with Amiens SC, Perrinelle made the jump to Ligue 2 in France in 2004. The defender played for US Creteil in 2004, Clermont Foot in 2005, US Boulogne from 2006-2010 and then a second stint with Clermont Foot from 2010-2013.

Perrinelle will join the team in Tucson, Arizona for preseason camp.

Transaction: New York Red Bulls sign Damien Perrinelle to an MLS Contract on January 25, 2017.

Damien Perrinelle

Hometown : Suresnes, France

Height: 6'1

Weight: 170

Date of Birth: 9/12/83

Citizenship: France

