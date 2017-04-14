New York Red Bulls II Top Orlando City B at Home, 3-1

News Release

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II tallied a trio of goals Friday night at MSU Soccer Park to overcome Orlando City B 3-1, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Jamaican international, Junior Flemmings, opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the match making multiple cutbacks running at the defender and slotting a shot past the keeper with poise. The goal was his first score of 2017 for NYRB II.

Orlando City B equalized in the 34th minute as New York played down a man due to injury.

Red Bulls II took the lead just before halftime as Vincent Bezecourt scored his fourth goal in five games with a right-footed strike that snuck past the Orlando goalkeeper.

David Abidor sealed the deal for Red Bulls II in the 87th minute as Bezecourt took a quick free kick following an Orlando foul, catching the defense off guard with a lofted ball right to the feet of Abidor who put it calmly into the back of the net, registering his first as a member of NYRB II.

New York heads back on the road next week to face Eastern Conference foe, Rochester Rhinos side in a 6 o'clock p.m. match Saturday April 22.

New York: Louro; Murillo (Schmoll, 34th minute), Ndam, Bilyeu, Najem; Basuljevic, Abidor, Bezecourt; Lewis (O'Toole, 85th minute), Allen (Tinari, 45th minute), Flemmings

Orlando: Edwards Jr., Jules, Thomsen, Carroll, Timbo (Donovan, 90th minute); Kraft, Martz (Sane, 71st minute), Schweitzer, Da Silva; Dikwa, Cox

Scoring:

New York: Flemmings 16', Bezcourt 45+3', Abidor 87'

Orlando: Dikwa 34'

Discipline:

New York: Yellow: Abidor 40', Ndam 57'

Orlando: Jules 54'

