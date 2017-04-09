News Release

FENTON, MO- New York Red Bulls II allowed a late game-winner to St. Louis FC in the 84th minute of a 3-2 affair.

NYRB II fell behind early as a failed clearance gave a goal to St. Louis in the third minute of the match.

St. Louis held serve for the remainder of the first half taking that 1-0 lead into halftime.

The first 15 minutes of the second half saw Red Bulls II get out to a quick start, scoring two-goals and hitting the post once, all before the 60th minute.

Reigning USL Rookie of the Year Brandon Allen would open his account for NYRB II in the 52nd minute, getting a touch on the end of a Florian Valot cross to equalize.

Six minutes later, Allen would return the favor to Vincent Bezecourt finding him unmarked in the box for a glancing header to take the lead.

In the 61st minute, Bezecourt nearly scored a spectacular individual effort of a goal that nearly tucked inside the post, but it rattled out to Andrew Tinari whose effort sailed just above the crossbar.

St. Louis would respond in the 73rd minute earning a penalty-kick in the box caused by a Tim Schmoll collision with the St. Louis attacker.

Former New York Red Bull draft pick Jose Angulo would catch Red Bulls II goalkeeper Evan Louro guessing the opposite direction to tie the game at two-apiece.

St. Louis would score the game-winner in the 84th minute as a lofting ball would find the foot of Seth Rudolph, who one-touched his shot over Louro and into the back of the net.

Red Bulls II would apply pressure during the final eight minutes, but they could not find the equalizer.

This is NYRB II's second consecutive loss, equaling their longest streak since late July 2016.

New York Red Bulls II return home to MSU Soccer Park this Friday, April 14 to take on Orlando City B. Kickoff is set for 7 PM ET.

New York: Louro; Najem, Schmoll, Bilyeu (C), O'Toole; Basuljevic, Metzger (David Abidor, 68th minute); Tinari (Zeiko Lewis, 77th minute), Bezecourt; Valot (Junior Flemmings, 82nd minute), Allen

Saint Louis: Gorrick; Howe, Charpie, Cochran, Ledbetter; Stojkov (C), Bjurman, Guzman, David; Dalgaard, Volesky

Scoring:

NY: Allen 52', Bezecourt 58'

STL: Volesky 3', Angulo 74', Rudolph 84'

Discipline:

NY: Yellow: Metzger 65', Schmoll 73'

STL: Yellow: Stojkoc 69'

QUOTE:

New York Red Bulls II Head Coach John Wolyniec...

"We didn't have a great first half, we looked hesitant ... We came out in the second half and played our best 15 minutes of soccer on the year, then we let the game slip away from us, didn't keep focus and concentration, stopped doing the things that gave us a lead. Overall, a tough one to drop."

