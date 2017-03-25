New York Red Bulls II Announces 2017 USL Schedule

HARRISON, N.J. - The United Soccer League (USL) and New York Red Bulls II have announced the club's 2017 USL regular season schedule.

New York begins the season on the road against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on March 25, and plays its home opener at Montclair State University on Saturday, April 1 against the Richmond Kickers.

Red Bulls II will host LA Galaxy II on Sunday, May 14, the club's first ever match against a Western Conference opponent during the regular season. The match will be part of a double-header with the Red Bulls - Los Angeles Galaxy game.

New York will also host expansion teams Ottawa Fury FC (May 20) and Tampa Bay Rowdies (Sept. 2).

NYRB II will face St. Louis FC for the first time since 2015, when they were members of the Eastern Conference. Red Bulls II will also host Louisville City FC on June 10 and Rochester Rhinos Aug. 5 in 2016 USL Playoff rematches.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

New York is set to play its inaugural season at Montclair State, after officially announcing a partnership with the university last year. The Red Bulls made improvements to the facilities, including press box space and seating capacity.

NYRB II enjoyed a record-setting year in 2016, earning many accolades and gathering up trophies along the way to winning the USL Cup. The second-year club became the first MLS-operated team to capture the USL Regular Season Title and did so in record fashion, clinching the top spot in the league with three games remaining in the regular season.

Date Day Opponent

3/25/17 Saturday @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds

4/1/17 Saturday Richmond Kickers

4/5/17 Wednesday Harrisburg City Islanders

4/8/17 Saturday @ St. Louis FC

4/14/17 Friday Orlando City B

4/22/17 Saturday @ Rochester Rhinos

5/6/17 Saturday Harrisburg City Islanders

5/11/17 Thursday @ Charlotte Independence

5/14/17 Sunday LA Galaxy II

5/20/17 Saturday Ottawa City FC

5/28/17 Sunday Charleston Battery

6/3/17 Saturday @ Richmond Kickers

6/10/17 Saturday Louisville City FC

6/17/17 Saturday Bethlehem Steel FC

6/24/17 Saturday @ Ottawa City FC

7/2/17 Sunday St. Louis FC

7/9/17 Sunday @ Bethlehem Steel FC

7/12/17 Wednesday @ Harrisburg City Islanders

7/15/17 Saturday Charlotte Independence

7/21/17 Friday Toronto FC II

7/29/17 Saturday @ Louisville City FC

8/5/17 Saturday Rochester Rhinos

8/12/17 Saturday @ Charleston Battery

8/19/17 Saturday FC Cincinnati

8/26/17 Saturday @ Ottawa City FC

9/2/17 Saturday Tampa Bay Rowdies

9/9/17 Thursday @ Toronto FC II

9/16/17 Saturday @ FC Cincinnati

9/30/17 Saturday Pittsburgh Riverhounds

10/4/17 Wednesday @ Tampa Bay Rowdies

10/7/17 Saturday @ Orlando City B

10/14/17 Saturday @ Rochester Rhinos

