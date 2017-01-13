New York Red Bulls Garner Four MLS Awards

January 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York Red Bulls News Release





LOS ANGELES, CA -- The New York Red Bulls took home two awards at the MLS year-end awards ceremony on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. Red Bulls Vice President of Marketing and Communications Joe Stetson was named Marketing Executive of the Year. The club's Equipment Manager, Fernando Ruiz, and Assistant Equipment Manager, Sean Ruiz, received the MLS Equipment Manager of the Year Award.

The New York Red Bulls Fan Services Department was also awarded Presidents Club status for Renewals, and Fan Service Representative Jamie Malley received an individual award for being one of the top fan services representatives across the league.

"Our entire organization is extremely proud of the recognition that Joe, Fernando, Sean, Jamie, and the entire Fan Services Department have received from Major League Soccer," said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "They fully represent the spirit of our club and are exemplary teammates."

As the club's chief marketing officer, Stetson oversees all aspects of marketing and communications for the Red Bulls and Red Bull Arena. He joined the Red Bulls in 2014 and has guided the club to various nationally recognized social media, digital content, ticketing and publicity initiatives. Stetson was also instrumental in driving awareness for the club's popular #NYisRed campaign throughout the organization.

The sports marketing veteran of over 20-years is no stranger to the New York sports scene having held previous positions with Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets and Van Wagner Sports. Stetson, wife Stacey and daughter Penelope reside in New York City.

Fernando, the senior Ruiz, has been with the club since its inception in 1996. Ruiz became full-time equipment manager in 2005, leaving a job with New Jersey Transit after 35 years. His son, Sean, has been with the team for 11 seasons, after beginning as a Summer worker helping his father with the academy teams.

The New York Red Bulls begin the 2017 campaign with the club's first appearance in the quarterfinals of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League with a home-and-home series against the Vancouver Whitecaps, starting with a home match at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, February 22 at 8 p.m. The return leg will be played in Vancouver on Thursday, March 2.

The Red Bulls begin the MLS season at Atlanta United FC on March 5, on FS1, Fox Deportes and Red Bulls Radio, and open the eighth season of soccer at Red Bull Arena on March 11, hosting the Colorado Rapids at 4 p.m. on UniMas and Red Bulls Radio.

