New York Red Bulls Announce Exclusive Partnership Renewal with New Jersey Youth Soccer

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have extended its exclusive partnership with New Jersey Youth Soccer, the club announced today.

For the past four years, the two organizations have worked together to help develop, educate and inspire players and youth coaches at the grassroots level, through projects such as the Young Olympians Program. The extended partnership will continue to support a number of key development areas with specific focus on the boy's young Olympian and Club NJYS age groups, which allow youth players to connect with the Red Bulls player development system.

"Over the past four years we have developed a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with NJYS and value the association as one of our key youth soccer strategic partners," said Dave Jervis, Senior Director of Training Programs at the New York Red Bulls. "Together we are dedicated to supporting the local grassroots youth soccer community. Connecting with the youth soccer community through programs such as ODP and TOPSoccer are among the cornerstone of our club's mission."

"NJ Youth Soccer is excited to continue our relationship with the New York Red Bulls. The club has been an ideal partner actively supporting our programming including TOPSoccer, Recreation, State Cups and ODP," said Evan Dabby, Executive Director of NJYS.

The Red Bulls will be involved in the coaching of three age groups, and the program will serve as a pathway into the player development pyramid where players are scouted for opportunities to join the Regional Development School program and Academy teams.

At the end of each cycle, select players from these NJYS teams come together to play in a festival at Red Bulls Training Facility against RDS Teams in a showcase tournament.

In addition, the relationship will continue to focus on community outreach initiatives. Both parties will collaborate on the TOPSoccer program, designed to allow any child the opportunity to learn and play soccer, specifically to those who have special needs. Each season a NJYS member club is selected to have Red Bulls coaches work with their TOPSoccer program.

Throughout the season members of NJYSA will be invited to unique group outings at Red Bull Arena to experience a live match and enjoy Red Bull Arena's special atmosphere.

Registration is now open for the Red Bulls Supported Young Olympian and Club NJYS program, for more information click here .

About NJYS

New Jersey Youth Soccer, a 501(c) (3) organization affiliated with U.S. Youth Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Federation, is comprised of more than 100,000 players from 5 to 19-years-old; 20,000+ coaches; and thousands of volunteers. Members collectively support the sport of soccer through training, practice, competition and the spirit of good sportsmanship. The association features recreational, travel soccer programs at multiple skill levels; Olympic Development Programs (ODP); tournaments including the National Championship series; coach and referee training and certification programs; and TOPSoccer, a program for children with special needs.

About New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 22 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). They are one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, having competed in the league since its founding in 1996. They currently play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. RBA, a state-of-the-art 25,000-seat stadium, is widely regarded as the top soccer-specific stadium in North America. The club is owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull GmbH for which the team is named.

The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs. The club provides grassroots training programs to all ages and skill levels, and also offers elite players a pathway from those programs to the Regional Development School, then on to the academy teams and, ultimately, to the Red Bulls professional team.

