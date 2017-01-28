New York Red Bulls Announce Additional Preseason Plans

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have added a training stint in Sacramento to the club's preseason plans. The Red Bulls will travel to Sacramento on February 8 and face Sacramento Republic FC (USL) on February 10 before returning to Tucson, Arizona, to participate in the Desert Diamond Cup.

New York has also added a scrimmage against the University of Arizona on January 31. New York will feature split-squad matches that day, with a match against Real Salt Lake as well.

The Red Bulls will return to Tucson and begin the preseason tournament with a match against New York City FC on February 15.

The Red Bulls will play a total of four games in the Desert Diamond Cup, with their final match on Feb. 25 to be determined based upon their standing in the Desert Diamond Cup after the results of the opening three games.

The Red Bulls' Desert Diamond Cup schedule is as follows:

Date

Match

Time

Venue

Feb. 15

NYCFC vs. Red Bulls

2 p.m. MST/4 p.m. EST

North Stadium

Feb. 18

Red Bulls vs. Sporting KC

3:30 p.m. MST/5:30 p.m. EST

North Stadium

Feb. 22

Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo

2 p.m. MST/4 p.m. EST

North Stadium

Feb. 25

5th place vs. 6th place; 3rd place vs. 4th place; 1st place vs. 2nd place

1 p.m. MST/3 p.m. EST;

3:30 MST/5:30 p.m.;

6 p.m. MST/8 p.m. EST

North Stadium

