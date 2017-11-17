New York Red Bulls Announce 2017 Team Awards

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls announced today the 2017 team awards. Bradley Wright-Phillips has been named the team's MVP, with Aaron Long taking home Defender of the Year honors. Michael Amir Murillo was named Newcomer of the Year, and Luis Robles was honored as the Humanitarian of the Year.

Wright-Phillips continued his incredible offensive output in 2017, further cementing his place in the club's record books. The striker recorded 17 goals in the regular season, bringing his league total to 86. Wright-Phillips has scored at least 17 regular season goals in each of his four full seasons, giving him the most goals over a four-year span in league history.

The Englishman added seven goals across Champions League, U.S. Open Cup and the MLS Cup Playoffs this year. With a goal in the second leg of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series against Toronto, BWP became the first player in club history to reach 100 goals across all competitions.

Long, the 2016 USL Defender of the Year, made the transition to every day starter in MLS this season, leading all Red Bulls defenders with 31 MLS appearances and 41 across all competitions. He led the team in blocks (21) and clearances (193), and ranked second in interceptions with 61. Long scored his first MLS goal on September 2, helping New York earn a 2-2 draw at FC Dallas.

Murillo made 17 appearances in MLS after joining the team on loan in February. He scored two goals while playing both outside back and center back, and finished in the top five on the team in interceptions (41) and clearances (56). Murillo was a regular for Panama's national team in 2017 as the nation earned a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

While continuing his iron man streak on the field Robles also served the local community, serving as the spokesperson for the club's Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign. Robles hosted a dinner that raised over $100,000 for Tackle Kids Cancer, with 100% of funds going directly to research. Robles also makes monthly visits to children's hospitals, volunteers at clinics and training programs for underprivileged children, and is a champion of Autism Awareness and Special Olympics. In 2017, Robles was a finalist for MLS Humanitarian of the Year for the second consecutive season.

