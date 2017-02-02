New York Cosmos Moving to MCU Park in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The New York Cosmos announced today that MCU Park in Brooklyn will be the new home of the legendary soccer club. The team will host a total of 16 regular season NASL matches at MCU Park this year beginning with the home opener on April 1st. Season ticket membership packages for the upcoming 2017 season at MCU Park will go on sale Friday, February 3rd.

"When I took control of the club on January 10th, our immediate priorities were to stabilize the NASL, re-hire the Cosmos front office personnel and coaching staff, rebuild our team roster and relocate to a fan friendly venue within the five boroughs," said Cosmos Chairman, Rocco B. Commisso. "In less than a month, we have achieved those objectives, including re-signing many of the starters from our 2016 Championship Team."

"During the Cosmos' inaugural season in 1971, the team played at Yankee Stadium," continued Commisso. "With our move to MCU Park in Brooklyn, we are not only able to offer fans easy access to a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, but we are also reconnecting the club to its original New York City roots. Adding the excitement of Cosmos' games to Coney Island's already vibrant atmosphere will be a win-win for our club and soccer enthusiasts throughout the metropolitan area."

Located just steps from Coney Island's famed boardwalk, MCU Park is also home to the Brooklyn Cyclones, a minor league baseball team affiliated with the New York Mets. The stadium sits under the majestic Parachute Jump, and is surrounded by public beaches, amusement park attractions, restaurants and bars. This unique locale features ample parking, and is served by the D, F, N and Q subway trains and numerous bus routes from the adjacent Coney Island - Stillwell Avenue Station.

"We are thrilled to showcase MCU Park as a multi-purpose venue and welcome the Cosmos, a storied franchise in American soccer history," said New York Mets Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Wilpon. "All New York area soccer fans will enjoy watching the Cosmos make their mark in Brooklyn."

"With the Cosmos coming to Brooklyn, we're adding a world class franchise to New York City's proud soccer tradition," said New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio. "We couldn't be more proud to welcome the New York Cosmos to the five boroughs."

"Coney Island has been an iconic destination for generations of New York families," said Brooklyn Borough President, Eric L. Adams. "This historic Brooklyn neighborhood's remarkable renaissance will hopefully accelerate even further with the move of the New York Cosmos to MCU Park."

"The New York Cosmos are back where they belong: New York City," said New York City Councilman, Vincent Gentile. "Cementing themselves in Brooklyn at MCU Park in Coney Island with a passionate fan base dating back to the 1970's, the Cosmos will attract soccer fans and casual fans of the beautiful game alike."

"Coney Island and the Cosmos are a perfect fit," said New York City Councilman, Mark Treyger. "I welcome the Cosmos to MCU Park and back to New York City, and look forward to seeing a whole new generation enjoy one of our city's legendary sports clubs."

