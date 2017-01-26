New York City FC Kick off Year of the Rooster Celebrations

January 26, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York City FC News Release





New York, NY - The Year of the Rooster is quickly approaching and New York City FC, along with sister clubs, Manchester City FC and Melbourne City FC, are kicking off the celebrations for fans right here in New York City as well as around the globe.

For the second year in a row, New York City FC's street team will be participating in community celebrations throughout the five boroughs.

On Sunday, February 5, New York City FC will be on-the-ground at the 18th Annual New York City Lunar New Year Parade & Festival. Official Club vehicles and ambassadors will be joining the parade through Chinatown with youth soccer players from the local community. The Club will also be surprising the crowd by handing out a number of Club gifts along the parade route.

Additionally, New York City FC will be participating in the Lantern Festival on Sunday, February 26 in Sunset Park Brooklyn where the Club has already established a strong presence following the opening of a new soccer field at P.S. 24 in partnership with the UAE Embassy.

At the Festival, fans should look out for the New York City FC's interactive SUV - named 'Striker' - and Club ambassadors who will be running free instructional soccer drills and goal-accuracy contests for prizes.

Over the next few weeks, fans near and far can also look forward to digital content and social media activity focused on celebrating the Lunar New Year. Fans are invited to join the online conversation using #CityCNY. New York City FC continues to be the only Club in Major League Soccer (MLS) to have Chinese-language digital platforms, including a Weibo channel.

New York City FC has been active in Chinese communities across New York City since its inaugural season, currently serving more than 300 kids in Chinatown each week through free in-school and after-school soccer programs as well as the New York City FC Chinatown community team.

In the lead up to the 2017 Home Opener at Yankee Stadium on March 12, the Club's players have paid special visits to the kids in Chinatown. After winning the 2016 MLS MVP Award, New York City FC Captain David Villa took his trophy to P.S. 2 in Chinatown where the Club hosts weekly afterschool soccer programs free of charge. To celebrate re-signing with New York City FC, fan favorites RJ Allen and Tommy McNamara visited the Cityzens Giving project at P.S. 134 in Chinatown.

New York City FC President, Jon Patricof, said:

"We are excited to celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome in the Year of the Rooster with both our fans here in New York City and around the world. In particular, we send our good wishes to our fans in China during this special time of year.

Since the Club's founding, we have been involved in hosting free soccer clinics and programs in local Chinese communities throughout the five boroughs. We are honored to be participating in the community celebration events over the coming days."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.