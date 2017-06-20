New York City FC Forward David Villa Voted Alcatel MLS Player of the Week

News Release

NEW YORK(Tuesday) - New York City FC forward David Villa was voted the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) for the 16th week of the 2017 MLS season.

Villa scored a brace in leading NYCFC to a 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, recording his 13th multi-goal effort for the club since 2015, the most in MLS over that span. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP is tied for second in the Golden Boot Standings with 10 goals scored to go along with six assists, as he leads the league in combined goals and assists this season. After winning its second consecutive match, and extending its unbeaten mark to three games, New York City now sits in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 27 points (8-5-3 overall record).

The 2010 World Cup winner drew NYCFC even at 1-1 in the 52nd minute with a right-footed penalty kick to the center of goal past goalkeeper Stefan Frei ( b85c7f6067fc36a13f02214c73e7b6e118681df7453b3d7f53368b96229b89c8a22d2a7b2 Watch Goal ). The goal was the 50th of Villa's MLS career, marking the Spaniard as the fifth fastest to accomplish the feat in league history with 78 regular season appearances.

Villa would then score the game-winning goal in the 77th minute to give NYCFC a 2-1 victory. Jack Harrison sent a cross into the box, with Villa perfectly timing his run to rocket home a right-footed volley from the edge of the six-yard box into the bottom right corner of the net ( a5c78cf43924d4c65d63515c6d4e427cc44d5bb6d8a9d8d505b44e96d0b499847db2a330c Watch Goal ).

New York City FC next plays the New York Red Bulls in Heineken Rivalry Week action on Saturday, June 24 at Red Bull Arena (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX/FOX Deportes).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

