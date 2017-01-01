New Years Day Game at 4:05PM at the BOK Center
January 1, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Game Today
4:05PM
Tulsa Oilers vs Wichita Thunder
Ticket Specials
Text 918-559-7825
1. New Year's Day 2017:
4 tickets for $17
Buy Online Now
2. New Year's Day 2017:
Luxury VIP Party Areas
Buy Online Now
Limited Quantity of tickets in VIP and party areas.
Text: 918-559-7825
Tulsa Oilers Holiday Packs
Are still available for purchase through January 1
BUY NOW ONLINE
FREE SHIPPING
CALL 918-632-7825
TEXT 918-559-7825
Call 918-632-7825
Tulsa Oilers Professional Hockey Club, 9128 East 46th Street, Tulsa, OK 74145
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 1, 2017
- New Years Day Game at 4:05PM at the BOK Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Colorado Tripped up in 4-1 Loss to Alaska - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.