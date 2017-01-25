New Suite Added to the Ballpark for 2017 Season

Willmar, Minn. - Bill Taunton Stadium will have a distinctly different look next summer as fans enter the stadium for the eighth season of Northwoods League baseball. One of the newest additions, besides the previously announced home plate club and ballpark beach, will be a new suite option for fans of 12 or more.

This new Dugout Suite will be down the 1st baseline at the ballpark located just to the east of the grandstand near the dugout. This experience will be offered to all those interested in entertaining guests during the game on the smaller scale than usual. Up until this point, the smallest group option offered at the stadium was a 25-person picnic prior to the game.

This new area will be a great option to cater neighborhood parties, host happy hour gatherings and entertain smaller business group outings for employees or key customers. Groups will have the luxury of pre-ordering a specialty menu prior to the game as well. For example, some options will include everything from pizza to Mexican to Italian or opting for current ballpark fare from Barry's grill.

In partnership with the City of Willmar, the development process will include creating a concrete patio and extending the retaining wall to the existing fence. Along with high-top tables, the Dugout Suite will allow groups to watch a Stingers game from a unique vantage point.

"The new Dugout Suite will give fans an opportunity to enjoy a social outing closer to the action than any other suite area at Bill Taunton Stadium," General Manager Nick McCallum said.

If you would like to know more information about this area, including pricing, menu options and availability, please contact a staff member in the front office at 320-222-2010.

The Stingers will announce Part 4 of the ballpark enhancements at Bill Taunton Stadium next week. Stay tuned as more enhancements will make the fan experience even better next summer.

The 2017 season of Stingers Baseball is presented by Marcus Construction. "From start to finish we'll make your job easier and build a facility you will be proud of.

