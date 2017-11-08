New sod to be laid at Slugger Field on Thursday ahead of Monday\\"s 2017 USL Cup Final

News Release

LOUISVILLE - Thanks to the Slugger Field Groundskeeping Crew, fresh sod is set to be laid on the surface of Slugger Field beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning ahead of Monday night's 9 p.m. USL Cup Final between Louisville City FC and Swope Park Rangers at the facility. Louisville City FC Executive Vice President Brad Estes will be on-site for comment with limited media availability beginning at 12 p.m.

WHAT: Fresh sod surfacing for 2017 USL Cup

WHO: Louisville City FC Executive Vice President Brad Estes

WHEN: Thursday, November 9 at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Louisville Slugger Field

For more information on the cup final, visit LouisvilleCityFC.com. For inquiries and requests, contact Scott Stewart, Louisville City FC Director of Public Relations & Media Relations, at sstewart@louisvillecityfc.com or by phone (cell) and (317) 966-3130.

