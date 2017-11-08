New sod to be laid at Slugger Field on Thursday ahead of Monday\\"s 2017 USL Cup Final

November 8, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Louisville City FC
News Release
LOUISVILLE - Thanks to the Slugger Field Groundskeeping Crew, fresh sod is set to be laid on the surface of Slugger Field beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning ahead of Monday night's 9 p.m. USL Cup Final between Louisville City FC and Swope Park Rangers at the facility. Louisville City FC Executive Vice President Brad Estes will be on-site for comment with limited media availability beginning at 12 p.m.
WHAT: Fresh sod surfacing for 2017 USL Cup
WHO: Louisville City FC Executive Vice President Brad Estes
WHEN: Thursday, November 9 at 12 p.m.
WHERE: Louisville Slugger Field
For more information on the cup final, visit LouisvilleCityFC.com. For inquiries and requests, contact Scott Stewart, Louisville City FC Director of Public
Relations & Media Relations, at sstewart@louisvillecityfc.com or by phone (cell) and (317) 966-3130.
