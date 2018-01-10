New Security Measures Implemented at XL

News Release

Hartford, CT - January 10, 2018 - Providing a safe, engaging and fun environment for all fans is a top priority for Spectra Venue Management, operators of the XL Center in Hartford. Beginning with events on January 11th and for all subsequent events, upgraded security measures are being implemented at the venue to ensure the safety of all guests that enter the facility.

These new security measures, in addition to the bag and prohibited items policies, are consistent with other entertainment venues, universities and major sporting facilities in an effort to create safe environments for patrons.

Patrons accustomed to using the XL Center's Atrium area to navigate the downtown corridor should also prepare for interruptions on event days.

Fans are encouraged to allow for extra time to enter the XL Center for events and to leave non-essential items at home by minimizing the number of personal items they bring and remove any items that may trigger the alarm before walking through the detectors. Guests will need to empty their pockets into a bin but will not need to remove their belts or shoes.

All guests will be subject to search, at XL Center's discretion, of their person and or/possessions, including purses of normal size. No bags, backpacks or briefcases will be allowed. An exception will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags with an accompanied child after proper inspection. Over-sized and prohibited items are unable to be stored at the venue.

For more information and for a complete list of prohibited items and bag policy, visit XLCenter.com. Frequently asked questions can also be found below.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I refuse to go through a metal detector?

A: Yes, guests who opt to not go through the metal detector will be wanded, which may delay entry into the venue.

Q: Do I need to remove my belt, shoes, and jacket?

A: Fans will not have to remove their belts, shoes and jackets. Our new state-of-the-art walk-through metal detection systems are able to account for certain personal belongings and will not trigger the alarm.

Q: Is there a line for fans that do not have bags or purses?

A: Fans without bags or purses will have expedited entry through a designated and dedicated lines marked by signage at the venue.

Q: How do the increased security measures affect fans with wheelchairs?

A: Our metal detectors are wide enough to allow easy entrance into the venue. However, wheelchairs will likely trigger an alarm. If the alarm is triggered, the guest will be checked with a metal detector wand.

Q: I have a medical device that sets off metal detectors. What is going to happen to me at the gate?

A: If a medical device sets off an alarm, the guest will be checked with a metal detector wand. Our metal detectors will not have any adverse effect on medical devices, e.g. pacemakers, joint replacements, oxygen tanks, etc.

