New Referral Program, Job Fair & Internship Opportunities

February 9, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





Do you like the sound of getting rewarded for spending the summer at Renegades' games with friends & family? Check out our new referral program and get more bang for your buck!

Prefer to be behind the scenes?

Are you a college student?

The Renegades' are now accepting internship applications for the 2018 season. Send your cover letter and resume to intern@hvrenegades.com.

The Hudson Valley Renegades are currently seeking interns looking to join us for the 2018 Season. Each position is designed to provide interested and qualified candidates an opportunity to gain valuable experience in a fun and hard working, professional baseball environment and also gain entry-level sales experience. The summer internship program will provide students an experience that makes for an easy transition into working in professional sports with an opportunity to earn college credit.

DEPARTMENTS:

Business Operations

Community Relations

Food & Beverage

Groundskeeping

Group Sales

Hospitality

Marketing & Communications

Graphics & Social Media

Merchandise

Promotions

Stadium Operations

Ticket Sales

Not a college student but still want to be a part of the team this summer? Come to one of our THREE job fairs here at Dutchess Stadium.

There will be open interviews for multiple positions so come learn more about our Championship team and be a part of our 25th year!

Saturday, Feb. 24th (10-1), Sunday, March 18th (12-3),

Thursday, March 29th (4-6)

The Hudson Valley Renegades will be accepting applications for the 2018 Renegades' Season. Our 25th Season begins on Thursday, June 21st through Monday, September 3rd for a total of 38 Home Games and other great events! Gameday Staff will be hired to work in Concessions, Stadium Operations, Merchandise, Parking and more!

