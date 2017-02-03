New Radio Broadcaster Heading to Idaho Falls in 2017

Idaho Falls, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars announced Logan Ratick as their new Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations on Tuesday.

Ratick will join John Balginy in the booth for the Chukars' home games at Melaleuca Field, and he'll provide solo play-by-play duties for their road games. Each game will be broadcasted live on KSPZ, 980 The Zone.

"I've always wanted to live out West at some point in my life and at a young age, I decided that I wanted to broadcast professional baseball for a living," Ratick said. "I found a great opportunity with the Chukars and I can't wait to get out to Idaho Falls. I look forward to meeting members of the community."

Ratick replaces Andrew Haynes, who served as the Chukars' broadcaster in 2016. He'll be the team's fourth broadcaster in four years to join Balginy and call road games.

Ratick grew up in Trumbull, Connecticut and attends Syracuse University, where he will graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism from the Newhouse School this May.

Previously, Ratick was as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Orleans Firebirds, (Cape Cod Baseball League) Syracuse Jr. Chiefs (NYCBL) and LeMoyne College Dolphins baseball team.

At Syracuse, Logan hosts postgame shows (Syracuse Orange football, men's basketball, and men's lacrosse) and other sports talk shows for the campus NPR-affiliate radio station, WAER. Ratick also co-hosts a weekly sports talk radio show (The Saturday Squeeze) and does play-by-play for Syracuse women's basketball on WJPZ (Z89).

To learn more about the new voice of the Chukars, you can follow him on Twitter @Logan_Ratick.

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN 980 AM, 105.1 FM, 94.5 FM (Pocatello), and online on either www.ifchukars.com or MiLB.com. Fans may also check out the direct audio link for all games on the Chukars free mobile app; found on Google Play, and iTunes.

