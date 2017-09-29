New Name for Mallards\\" Home: Taxslayer Center

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - TaxSlayer, a leading online and professional tax and financial services technology company, today announced it has acquired the naming rights to the home of the Quad City Mallards, Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority's 12,000 seat multi-purpose arena and conference center located in Moline. The venue, formerly known as the iWireless Center, will be renamed TaxSlayer Center on October 1 . The deal, brokered by Impression Sports & Entertainment, has a total term of 10 years.

"We enjoy a very strong and beneficial partnership with the staff and administration of the arena so we're excited and thrilled that they have been able to secure a great naming rights partner in TaxSlayer," said Mallards president and general manager Bob McNamara.

The Center has been the Mallards' home since the team's inception 22 years ago. On its ice surface the franchise has grown into one of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey. The Mallards, who are now approaching the start of their fourth season in the ECHL, the premier double A hockey league in North America, previously competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched.

"TaxSlayer has experienced rapid growth in the Midwest, and we're thrilled to expand our presence there through this strategic partnership," said TaxSlayer chief marketing officer Chris Moloney . "Our company is about radically transforming the way people use technology, allowing our hardworking customers to spend less time on the things they have to do and more on what they want to do. We know our customers are passionate about sports and entertainment, and our sponsorships, including the TaxSlayer Bowl, are key to showing them what we offer and providing support to their local communities."

The Center has hosted thousands of top name artists and events including Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Van Halen, Cher, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan. The TaxSlayer Center will be leaping right out of the gate with a strong concert line-up including Chris Stapleton, Matchbox 20, Janet Jackson, Justin Moore and Sir Elton John in its first six weeks under the new name.

"Joining forces with TaxSlayer will help us broaden our exposure and bring major artists and world class performances to our community," said TaxSlayer Center executive director Scott Mullen. "Working with an established financial technology company also has great optics as we market our venue within the entertainment industry nationally."

The Mallards will open the 2017-18 season on Friday, October 13 against the Toledo Walleye at the TaxSlayer Center. Mallards 2017-18 season tickets are now available. Season ticket holders enjoy significant savings off the walk-up ticket price and receive a host of exclusive benefits. For more season ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at 309-277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net. Single game tickets are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com.

