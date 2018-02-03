New Louisville Bats Manager Pat Kelly to be Introduced

News Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly will be available to the media at 12:00 Noon for an introductory press conference on Tuesday, February 6 at Louisville Slugger Field. The long-time minor league manager has spent the past three seasons as manager of the Reds' Double-A affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos, compiling a 218-200 (.522) record.

Louisville will be Kelly's fifth stop in his Reds minor league managerial career. Before Pensacola, Kelly managed Class-A Bakersfield in 2014 and at Rookie Billings from 2011-2013 where he was 2012 Pioneer League Manager of the Year. In 2010, Kelly was the manager at Class-A Lynchburg and prior to that managed the GCL Reds (2007-09) and Class-A Sarasota (2007). Kelly has managed at the Triple-A level, in the International League for seven seasons with the Ottawa Lynx (Montreal Expos) from 1997-98, the Syracuse Sky Chiefs (Toronto Blue Jays) from 1999-2000, and the Richmond Braves (Atlanta) from 2003-05.

Kelly is the 19th manager in Louisville history and the seventh manager in Louisville Bats history. Kelly takes over for Delino DeShields, who in three seasons as Bats manager from 2015-17 compiled a 191-239 (.444) record. DeShields is staying within the Cincinnati Reds organization for the 2018 season.

Joining Kelly's staff will be hitting coach Leon "Bull" Durham, returning pitching coach Jeff Fassero, and bench coach Dick Schofield.

The Louisville Bats begin their 2018 season on Friday, April 6 at home against the Toledo Mud Hens. The 2018 season will be both the Bats' 19th season at Louisville Slugger Field and their 19th season as the top affiliate of the Reds.

The Bats have drawn over 10 million fans since Louisville Slugger Field opened in April, 2000.

