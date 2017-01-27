New Look ThunderBolts Fall Short against Havoc 2-1

News Release

EVANSVILLE, IN - Evansville fell to the visiting Huntsville Havoc 2-1 on Friday at the Ford Center. Evansville traded their second and third leading scorers on Wednesday, while the players they received in return had an immediate impact against Huntsville Friday Night. Austin McKay started at center and helped revive the Thunderbolt offense. Evansville generated 15 shots to Huntsville's nine in the first period.

From the start, the game was a tenacious affair. The teams combined for 12 powerplay opportunities and 16 minor penalties. Huntsville had three power plays in the first period converting on one. Andy Willigar, who has been red hot for the Havoc, scored his fifth goal in six games.

Huntsville drew another power play in the second period and converted again to build a two-goal lead. Christian Powers scored his ninth of the season. John Clewlow assisted on both goals. He has eight points in four games against the Thunderbolts. Evansville drew within one goal just over a minute later. McKay scored a wrister from the left wing assisted by David Williams and Cory Melkert. It was McKay's sixth of the of the season.

Evansville worked hard in the third period. The Thunderbolts outshot their opponent 8-5. Their offensive pressure led to three more power plays. They would end the night with seven power plays in all. Havoc netminder Adam Courchaine denied a goal-mouth flurry blocking five shots from four Thunderbolts in 10 seconds to preserve the victory.

Thunderbolt Aces

Cory Melkert has an assist and a +1 rating in the past two games.Austin McKay and Justin MacDonald each had seven shots.Mike Doan made 25 saves on 27 shots (.926 Save Percentage). He has stopped 71 of 76 shots in his last three games (.934 Save Percentage).

