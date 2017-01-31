New Jersey Devils to Relocate AHL Affiliate to Binghamton, N.Y. To

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Following approval from the American Hockey League's board of governors, the New Jersey Devils will relocate their AHL affiliate to Binghamton, N.Y. beginning in the 2017-18 season.

"After evaluating multiple scenarios and obtaining the approval of the AHL Board of Governors, we have agreed to partner with a local operating group in Binghamton, NY to relocate the franchise for the 2017-18 season," said Hugh Weber, President of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. "The new arrangement will allow the organization to focus its efforts on developing our player prospects, while leaving the business operations to those with expertise in the market."

Furthermore, an agreement has been made with Broome County to keep the American Hockey League on the ice at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena through the 2021-22 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome the three-time Stanley Cup Champion, New Jersey Devils, to the Southern Tier starting in the 2017-18 season, said Tom Mitchell, current Executive Vice President of the Binghamton Senators. In addition, we have a lease arrangement with Broome County to keep the American Hockey League on the ice at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena through the 2021-22 season. We have some extra special benefits and events planned that we'll be excited to share with fans shortly."

2017-18 season ticket memberships are on sale now. Call 607-722-7367 or view the complete information live at binghamtondevils.com. Several new exciting benefits for the upcoming season include a free ticket to a New Jersey Devils game at Prudential Center for all those who put a deposit down on a full season membership.

Additional information, such as the logo and jersey unveiling, social media accounts, and a welcoming gala for the New Jersey Devils organization with fans will be announced at a later date.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 30 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2015-16, over 7.1 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America, the highest total attendance in league history.

