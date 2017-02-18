New Jersey Acquires Defenseman Viktor Loov

Newark, NJ - The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman Viktor Loov from Toronto in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin. Loov will report to Albany (AHL).

Loov, 24, has spent his entire North American career with the Maple Leafs' organization since the 2014-15 season. In 2015-16, he recorded two assists and had a combined plus-4 rating in four NHL games with the Maple Leafs. This season, Loov has played in 41 AHL games for the Toronto Marlies and has two goals, four assists for six points and 43 penalty minutes. In 170 AHL games from 2014-17, he has recorded 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points and 127 penalty minutes.

The 6-1, 210lb. defenseman registered his first NHL point, an assist, in his NHL debut on February 18, 2016 vs. the NY Rangers. In 2014-15, he led all Marlies' defensemen with 74 games played and 15 assists, while ranking second on the club with six goals and 21 points. Prior to his North American career, the Swedish defenseman skated for MODO Hockey of the Swedish Hockey League in 2013-14. He also spent five seasons, 2008-13, with Sodertalje SK, playing at various levels. Loov was born November 16, 1992 in Sodertalje, Swe. and was Toronto's sixth choice (7th round), 209th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

