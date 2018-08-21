New Heat Merchandise Available Now

STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, today announced that new Heat merchandise is available now at the Stockton Fan Attic store at Stockton Arena and online at stocktonheat.com/shop along with new and continuing deals for Heat fans throughout the 2018-19 season.

"We're happy to showcase our new Heat merchandise line for the 2018-19 season," Heat Director, Retail & Promotions Rob Cvetan said. "We'll continue to add new merchandise options over the next few months including some uniquely colored Heat items, Stockton Kings merchandise and even merchandise from our NHL Affiliate, the Calgary Flames! New merchandise is available right now online and in the store!"

Fans can see the new merchandise, which is being added every week, by visiting stocktonheat.com/shop or by visiting the Fan Attic store from Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only through Director, Retail & Promotions Rob Cvetan by emailing rcvetan@stocktonheat.com or by calling 209.373.1557. The Stockton Fan Attic store will also be your place to purchase Official Stockton Kings Basketball gear, in the coming months.

Whether it be a discount on a novelty puck, sweatshirt or hat, fans can continue to expect nightly discounts on specially selected merchandise during every Heat home game throughout the 2018-19 season. As part of their Memberships, Full-Season Heat365 Members can enjoy 15% off and Half-Season Heat365 Members and can enjoy 10% off their purchases in the Stockton Fan Attic store all-season long (excluding game used jerseys and memorabilia). Members of our nation's armed forces can also receive 10% off everything in the Stockton Fan Attic (excluding game used jerseys and memorabilia) throughout the 2018-19 season as well!

Did you toss your hat on the ice to celebrate a Stockton Heat hat trick at Stockton Arena? New this season are our Hat Trick Deals, which are triggered during any home game in which a player for the Stockton Heat records a hat trick when all fans can save 33% on all Stockton Heat hats through the remainder of the game at the Stockton Fan Attic.

The best way to experience the Stockton Heat and receive special merchandise discounts is by becoming a Heat365 Member! Heat365 doesn't just include your tickets for the season, it's a way to stay connected, year-round, with your favorite hockey team, whether it be during home games at Stockton Arena, or exclusive, special events throughout the year. Plus, each Full-Season Member will receive special Member-only gifts, benefits, access to events and amenities.

Can't commit to a full season? Heat365 Memberships are also available in 20-game Half-Season and 10-game Quarter-Season Memberships, featuring the best bang for your buck, starting at $20 per month.

For more information visit stocktonheat.com/heat365 or call the Heat Front Office at 209.373.1500.

