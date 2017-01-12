New HD Scoreboard Coming to Louisville Slugger Field in 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats have teamed up with Daktronics to bring a brand new HD scoreboard to Louisville Slugger Field for the 2017 season and beyond. The board will be in place before the Reds exhibition game on Friday March, 31. The board will bring more statistics and game day messages to the game experience for fans.

"This new scoreboard will bring the best premiere graphics and HD content the industry has to offer to Louisville Bats fans," said Vice President of Stadium Operations Scott Shoemaker. "Our fans will be very happy with this new enhancement for their in-game experiences. It is very important to us to create a great atmosphere for the young and old when they are guests here at the ballpark. As we move into the future we want to keep things fresh and up-to-date so that our guests can continue to create memories with their family and friends"

The new scoreboard will measure 30 feet wide by 36 feet high and feature a 15HD pixel layout to provide excellent image clarity, superior brightness and contrast with wide angle visibility for a great view from every seat in the stadium. The board is capable of splitting into zones to show different up-to-the-minute statistics and graphics for fans to also enjoy.

The Bats open their season on Thursday, April 6 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 against the Columbus Clippers. Opening Night will feature the first of 10 Thirsty Thursday dates throughout the 2017 season. Tickets for all regular season games including Thunder Over Louisville are on sale now. Full and partial season tickets, along with group outings and suite rentals are available by calling the Bats front office at 502-212-2287.

