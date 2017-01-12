New Britain Bees Re-Sign Cliburn as Manager

January 12, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





New Britain, Conn.- The New Britain Bees today announced that the team has re-signed manager Stan Cliburn for the 2017 season. Cliburn returns for his second season as the Bees' skipper and his seventh season managing professional baseball in New Britain.

The 60-year-old Cliburn was named the first manager in New Britain Bees history on December 15, 2015, and led the inaugural Bees team to a 71-69 record, the third best record by a first year expansion team in Atlantic League annals. Cliburn's squad had six players return to Major League organizations during the 2016 season, and managed the Freedom Division to a 3-1 victory at the 2016 Atlantic League All-Star Game in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Cliburn recorded his 1,600th career win on August 18th, 2016 against the Long Island Ducks, and has won over 500 games in the city of New Britain as a manager. In recognition of his impressive leadership during the Bees inaugural season, Cliburn was named the 2016 Atlantic League Manager of the Year. The Jackson, MS native spent five seasons (2001-2005) as manager of the New Britain Rock Cats, leading the Twins Double-A affiliate to the 2001 Eastern League co-Championship.

Prior to his managerial career, Cliburn had a 15- year playing career, including 54 games at the Major League level with the California Angels in 1980. This will be Cliburn's 44th season spent in professional baseball, and fourth in the Atlantic League.

"We are very excited to welcome Stan back as the field manager for the Bees," said Bees partner Michael Pfaff. "Stan put together a fantastic roster for the Bees' inaugural season, and kept the club in the playoff hunt until the penultimate game of the season. Stan is a top caliber manager and we are happy to have him return in 2017."

In addition to his duties as field manager, Cliburn will have direct input in assembling the Bees' 2017 roster, including scouting, signing players and handling all operational aspects of the on field team.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Atlantic League Stories from January 12, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.