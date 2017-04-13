New Britain Bees Daily Buzz

New Britain Bees

April 13, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees

News Release

Daily Buzz for April 13, 2017

Today's Exhibition Game

New Britain Bees vs. Milford Hunters

6:35 PM | New Britain Stadium, New Britain, CT

Free and open to the public

Outside food is permitted; no alcohol allowed

BEES IN THE NEWS

Naples Daily News - FGCU's and Cape Coral's Casey Coleman literally starting over with independent New Britain

New Britain Herald - Photo of the Day

BEES ALUMNI IN THE NEWS

*Shawn Haviland (Pawtucket Red Sox - AAA, Boston): The Sun Chronicle - Haviland, bullpen earn PawSox' shutout

About Us

Team/League Services

