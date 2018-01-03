New Birthday Party Packages on Sale January 11

News Release

Central Islip, N.Y. - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Kona Ice Birthday Party Packages for the 2018 season will go on sale to the general public Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in having their celebration at the ballpark may call (631) 940-3825 ext. 104 or email groups@liducks.com at that time.

Fans are encouraged to book early to ensure availability.

"We are very excited about the changes we have made to our always-popular birthday party packages," says Ducks Vice President of Sales and Operations John Wolff. "Thanks to a lot of positive feedback from our fans, we are able to present an even better party experience for the same affordable price."

NEW FOR 2018, the Ducks have updated the birthday party package to enhance the experience for everyone. Parties now include 10 Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 10 bags of Herr's chips and 10 birthday cupcakes. These new items will be in addition to the 10 Pepsi beverages and 10 Kona Ice frozen ice treat vouchers that were previously included.

Birthday party packages with the Ducks at Bethpage Ballpark also include:

-10 box seats to the Ducks game (great seating location)

-An opportunity for the birthday boy/girl to join QuackerJack on top of the dugout as the crowd sings "Happy Birthday"

-The birthday boy/girl's name announced over the public address system and displayed on the scoreboard

-One commemorative T-shirt for the birthday child

-One autographed baseball for the birthday child (with protective case) and nine Ducks souvenir logo baseballs for guests

-10 passes to the popular Target Toss

Members of the Long Island Ducks/Bethpage Federal Credit Union Kids Club are offered an exclusive pre-sale to book their party dates one day early on Wednesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. To become a member of the Kids Club and take advantage of this special benefit, please CLICK HERE or call (631) 940-3825, ext. 102 today.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com .

