New Bedford Eighth Inning Sinks SteepleCats

News Release

The North Adams SteepleCats got another magnificent start from Blake Whitney (South Carolina Upstate) on Saturday night, but fell victim to a four-run eighth inning in a 5-2 loss to the New Bedford Bay Sox at Joe Wolfe Field.

An unearned run allowed New Bedford to take the lead in the top of the first inning. Chandler Debrosse (Central Connecticut State) clubbed a double with one out, and then scored after stealing third and advancing on a North Adams error.

Until the eighth inning, the Bay Sox were completely shut down by Whitney, who posted a new season high of 14 strikeouts over his eight innings on the mound. The righthander allowed just three hits in his first seven innings, and did not surrender an earned run until the eighth. Whitney now has 62 strikeouts on the season, 31 more than any other pitcher in the NECBL and eight away from the North Adams record for punchouts in a season.

Despite Whitney's gem, the SteepleCats trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Eddie Haus (St. Mary's) stepped to the plate and blasted a solo home run over the left field fence. Haus' first home run of the season evened the score at one. The St. Mary's Gael was the only 'Cat with two hits in the losing effort.

The Bay Sox finally got to Whitney in the top of the eighth inning, scoring four decisive runs. New Bedford had runners on first and second with two outs when Nick Matera (Rutgers) blooped a single down the left field line, scoring Corey Joyce (North Carolina Central) for the go-ahead run. Dan Schock followed by hitting a three-run homer, his fourth home run of the season.

North Adams was able to score in the bottom of the ninth, but could only manage one run after Ryan Schalch (Pacific) tossed a scoreless ninth inning. Dustin Shirley (Dartmouth) led off the inning with a single, and was able to advance to third on a walk and a wild pitch. Joe Gillette (Menlo College) drove in the second and final SteepleCat run of the game with a groundout.

The SteepleCats have two games remaining in the current six-game homestand, during which they are 2-2. The Sanford Mainers come to town on Sunday afternoon, and Robert Donnelly (SUNY Oswego) will make the start for the SteepleCats.

