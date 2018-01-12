Netminder Paterson Joins Mallards

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - Goaltender Jake Paterson has been loaned to the Quad City Mallards by the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals and goaltender Matt O'Connor has been reassigned from the Mallards to Milwaukee by the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators, the Mallards announced today.

Paterson, 23, made 34 saves and allowed three goals while suffering a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Wolves on December 17 in his only game with Milwaukee this season. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Mississauga, Ontario native has gone 1-4-0 with a 4.64 goals against average and a .891 save percentage in five ECHL games with the Norfolk Admirals this year.

Paterson last season was named to the All-ECHL Second Team after helping the Toledo Walleye to the Brabham Cup regular season title. Paterson led the league in wins by going 34-13-1 in 49 games, tied for the league lead in shutouts (7), finished second in minutes played (2919), finished third in goals against average (2.28), and finished tied for fourth in save percentage (.918).

Paterson, who was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft with the eightieth overall choice, got his first taste of AHL action when he played two games with the Grand Rapids Griffins as a rookie in 2015-16. He spent the bulk of that campaign with the Walleye, whom he helped to the North Division title. Paterson broke into professional hockey when he played two games for Toledo late in the 2014-15 season.

Paterson turned pro after tending goal for four full seasons and part of a fifth in the major junior Ontario Hockey League. Paterson spent the majority of his OHL career with the Saginaw Spirit before being traded to the Kitchener Rangers midway through the 2014-15 campaign.

O'Connor, 25, went 0-4-2 with a 5.12 goals against average and a .853 save percentage in six games after being reassigned to the Mallards from Milwaukee by Nashville on December 20. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native has gone 0-8-2 with a 4.51 goals against average and a .869 save percentage in ten total ECHL games this season with the Mallards and Atlanta Gladiators. O'Connor started the year with Milwaukee, for whom he went 0-2-0 with a 3.58 goals against average and a .891 save percentage in two games.

O'Connor played one NHL game for the Ottawa Senators as a rookie in 2015-16. He made 34 saves on October 11, 2015 in a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadians.

O'Connor has spent most of his career in the AHL. He has posted a 3.28 goals against average and a .895 save percentage while going 24-40-5 in 73 career AHL games.

Last season O'Connor went 14-18-1 while turning in a 3.23 goals against average and a .895 save percentage in 37 AHL games with the Binghamton Senators. O'Connor last year also got his first taste of ECHL action in two games with the Wichita Thunder.

O'Connor turned pro after three seasons at Boston University. He capped off his collegiate career by backstopping B.U. to a berth in the 2015 NCAA title game after helping the Terriers to the Hockey East regular season and tournament championships. O'Connor was named to the 2014-15 Hockey East Second All-Star Team and All-Tournament Team. He finished that campaign third in the nation in wins by going 25-4-4 with a 2.18 goals against average and a .918 save percentage in 35 games. In total, O'Connor went 40-21-10 with a 2.44 goals against average and a .921 save percentage in 76 career collegiate games.

O'Connor arrived at B.U. after four seasons of junior hockey. He spent two years in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Upper Canada Hockey Club/Patriots and Burlington Cougars before moving on to the United States Hockey League for two seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms.

