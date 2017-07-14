Nelson Returns to Rush

News Release

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, announced today that forward Logan Nelson has been signed for our upcoming 10th anniversary campaign for the 2017-18 ECHL season.

Nelson came back to the Rush organization last season after beginning the 2016-17 campaign with the Wichita Thunder. The 6'1", 210-pound forward played in 18 games with the Thunder and contributed 2 goals, 6 assists, and 8 points before returning to the Black Hills on New Year's Eve. When he came back, Nelson exploded for the Rush as an offensive threat, averaging just under a point-per-game average with 10 goals, 15 assists, and 25 points in just 31 games.

"The feeling of coming back to such a great community is exciting to me. I've had the privilege of playing with Coach Tetrault and also having him as an assistant coach, so I know his passion for the game is endless. I know he's going to do everything in his power to bring a team full of good guys and winners together," said Nelson on coming back to Rapid City. "When I was traded here the Rush made it very easy for me to adapt into the player I know I can be. I'm looking forward to being back in this city playing with the best fans in the ECHL behind me, while also changing the culture of this team into a hard-working team that competes and plays for each other every night. My expectations are nothing short of a championship. That's why we play this game. We want to win and be the best. I think everything is in motion for that to happen and I'm just simply counting down the days until October."

"We're very excited to have Nelly back. He had a great second half of the season last year, but suffered an unfortunate injury," said Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault on Nelson's return. " Logan is a big power forward that can score with a great release on his shot. I'm counting on him to produce offensively and to be a leader for our team. He hasn't reached his full potential yet, but I expect him to have a career year and a breakout season as long as he uses his size and skill like we know he can."

