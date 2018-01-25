Nelly to Perform at the Ballpark at Jackson

News Release

Nelly set to perform on April 27, 2018 at The Ballpark at Jackson

Jackson, TN - Blue Cap Entertainment in conjunction with the Jackson Generals announced today that Hip Hop Star Nelly will perform at The Ballpark at Jackson on April 27, 2018 along with Special Guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Juvenile.

Nelly is a Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor. He has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality.

Nelly's Country Grammar album and his song Cruise with Florida Georgia Line both achieved Diamond status in 2016. Nelly has performed on NBC's The Voice, The American Music Awards, ABC's Greatest Hits and served as a judge on CW's The Next. His hits include: "Hot in Here" - "Dilemma" [feat. Kelly Rowland] "Country Grammar" "Ride Wit Me" "Just a Dream"- "Cruise", "The Fix" sampling Marvin Gaye, and dance anthem "Millionaire" with Cash Cash and Digital Animal Farm. Nelly has also performed alongside some of the country's most prestigious orchestras including the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

The music mogul has also left his mark on other industries, including his hugely successful women's clothing line, Apple Bottoms and as part owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan.

In 2005, he made his big screen debut in the Adam Sandler and Chris Rock hit remake, The Longest Yard and starred in Reach Me with Sylvester Stallone in 2014. Currently he supports The Make-A-Wish Foundation and is the only rapper/music artist to own his own college, EI University, which provides education surrounding the music industry while Nelly himself provides scholarships.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony became quickly known for their fast-paced melodic style and harmonies. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's hits include "Thuggish Ruggish Bone", "1st of tha Month" and their Grammy winning and Double Platinum smash hit, "Tha Crossroads".

Juvenile is an American rapper, actor and songwriter. Having come up in the group Hot Boys, alongside superstar Lil Wayne, New Orleans rapper, Juvenile is also a Southern hip-hop veteran. His hits include "Back That Thang Up" and "Slow Motion" off his album Juve The Great.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, January 26 at 10am. Tickets start at $34.00 and can be purchased by calling (731) 988-5299, in person at The Ballpark at Jackson, or online at jacksongeneralsbaseball.com.

