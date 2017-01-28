Need a Valentine's Plan?

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Special Valentines Game | Couples Packages | Sat Feb 11

Luxury Tickets and Dinner For Two

BUY NOW ONLINE

Tulsa Oilers vs Missouri Mavericks at 7:05 PM

Text 918-559-7825

$20 - Pink T-Shirt & Ticket

Call 918-632-7825

All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off ONLY on the Dash Auction App

Check out the Pink in the Rink Jerseys our team will be wearing on Sat Feb 4 - Tulsa Oilers vs Allen Americans at 7:05 PM at the BOK Center.

All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off ONLY on the Dash Auction App. Bid right now on some of on the player's jerseys right now on the DASH Auction App,

the only mobile sports auction platform in the biz

1. Text "DASH" to 66866 to download DASH Auction

2. Head to the App Store or Google Play and search for "DASH Auction" or go to www.dash.io on your mobile device.

3 Scroll down until you see "Tulsa Oilers"

4. Place your bids!

The next official Oilers Pregame Show is planned for Saturday Feb 4 from 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM at Torero Bar & Kitchen across from the BOK Center before Tulsa takes on the Allen Americans at 7:05pm. Further pregame shows will also be scheduled at the restaurant and announced at a later date, featuring autograph sessions, prizes and much more!

Torero Bar and Kitchen | The Place To Eat, Drink And Park For Oilers Games!

PARK FREE for three (3) hours in covered and secured six level parking garage when dining at

Torero Bar and Kitchen. Make sure to mention to the parking attendant when parking in One Place Tower parking garage located at 202 S. Cheyenne Ave that you are going to

Torero Bar and Kitchen.

WALK INDOORS safely and securely to and from your car in the parking garage to the BOK Center for Oilers games and ot

her BOK Center events. There is 24 hour security in One Place Tower.

EAT AND DRINK before and after Oilers games. Attend special pregame and post game events, autograph sessions and shows hosted by the Oilers. Win prizes, meet the Oilers players and much, much more.

OILERS TICKET is your golden ticket to special discounts before and after every Oilers home game at Torero Bar and Kitchen. Make sure to show your server to get special discounts.

Torero Bar and Kitchen focuses on Latin and Spanish inspired cuisine with a thoughtfully curated wine, beer, and cocktail list.

Phone (918) 894-4004

Location: 202 S Cheyenne Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

Hours:

Mon-Thur 11am to 10pm

Fri-Sat 11am to 11pm

Sun 11am to 10pm

Brunch Sat-Sun 11am to 3pm

Happy Hour (M-F) 3pm to 6pm

Late Night 9pm to close

http://torerobarandkitchen.com/

ECHL Stories from January 28, 2017

