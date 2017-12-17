Need a Last Minute Gift Idea?

Lincoln Saltdogs

December 17, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs

News Release

5 Lower Reserved Tickets + $10 in FREE Dog Dollars!

Perfect for those fans with a busy schedule, but don't want to miss out an all the Fun & Games of Saltdogs Baseball.

Receive 5 lower reserved ticket vouchers to pick the games you want to see during the 2018 season and what seats you want to watch them from!

+ $10 in FREE Dog Dollars to use in the stadium!

shop.saltdogs.com

Lincoln Saltdogs, 403 Line Drive Circle, Ste. A, Lincoln, NE 68508

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board

American Association Stories from December 17, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central