Nedeljkovic Becomes the 32nd Everblades Player to Reach NHL

ESTERO, FL - Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic became the 32nd Everblades player to reach the National Hockey League when he made his NHL debut for the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

Nedeljkovic (nuh-DELL-coe-VITCH), 20, entered Tuesday's game in a relief effort halfway through the second period, and finished the game stopping all 17 shots faced in 29:57 of game play. Carolina lost the game 4-1. A native of Parma, Ohio, Nedeljkovic fittingly made his big debut in his home state at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Nedeljkovic is 2-0-0 with a 2.83 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage in three appearances with the Everblades this season. On December 30 in a game at Atlanta, Nedeljkovic became just the 12th goaltender in ECHL history to score a goal (Photo with first goal puck below). He has also played in 18 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers this season.

Nedeljkovic becomes the 32nd Everblades player to reach the NHL as an "ECHL Graduate" and becomes the 612th ECHL player to reach the NHL. To view the full listing of Everblades who have played in the NHL, CLICK HERE

The 6-0, 190-pound netminder is a second-round (#37 overall) selection of the Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

