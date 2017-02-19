Nedeljkovic Allows Nada in Blanking of Hogs

Rockford, Ill. - Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves, Valentin Zykov potted the game-winner and the Charlotte Checkers (23-24-3-0) blanked the Rockford IceHogs (19-24-8-3), 2-0, Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Rockford snapped a five-game win and eight-game point streak (5-0-3-0) with tonight's loss.

Nedeljkovic capped his night with 10 saves in the second period and 14 stops in the third period to deal the IceHogs their first home shutout in exactly two years to date. Rockford's last shutout at the BMO was a 4-0 loss to the San Antonio Rampage on Feb. 18, 2015.

Zykov scored at 11:35 in the first period and Andrew Poturalski added an insurance goal 6:57 into the middle frame. Jeff Glass was otherwise strong in net for the IceHogs, beginning with 15 saves in the first period as part of his 34-save effort.

Despite the loss, the IceHogs concluded their five-game homestand with eight of 10 possible points.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. The IceHogs host the Moose for the final matchup between the two teams in the 2016-17 season. Tuesday is a Winning Weekday and a WXRX Dollar Day.

