NECBL to Participate in World Baseball Coaches\\" Convention

News Release

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) is pleased to announce its plans to participate in the 2018 Mohegan Sun World Baseball Coaches' Convention, held Jan. 18-20, 2018, at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The New England League will join a blockbuster lineup of presenters during the three-day event and will add its presence to the exhibit hall with a special league-specific booth for all in attendance.

The 2018 Mohegan Sun World Baseball Coaches' Convention will take place January 18 - 20 at the spectacular Mohegan Sun. The world-class presenter lineup consistently features some of baseball's top coaches and instructors on board to help produce better coaches. From Cal Ripken, Jr. to Don Mattingly to Joe Girardi to Nomar Garciaparra and John Farrell to top collegiate coaches like Coastal Carolina's Gary Gilmore, Georgia's Scott Stricklin, Stetson's Steve Trimper, Louisville's Dan McDonnell, UConn's Jim Penders and Auburn's Butch Thompson to top peak performance experts like Ken Ravizza, Steve Springer and Eric Cressey, the World Baseball Coaches' Clinic always offers attending coaches and players an unrivaled presenter line-up.

This world-class baseball coaches' convention attracts more than 1,000 coaches from all levels of play, features more than 90 exhibitors from leading-edge companies and offers more than 30 top presenters. The presenters - major league coaches, top collegiate coaches, successful high school and youth level coaches to top performance specialists covering both the physical and the mental side of the game - are committed to offering sessions that will help you improve coaching skills and make teams and entire baseball programs better.

Learn from some of the game's top minds, visit the Exhibitor Zone, and catch up with fellow coaches for three days of baseball talk. AND, it all takes place at the one-of-a-kind Mohegan Sun Resort.

Registration information, including a complete event schedule, is available at www.BaseballCoachesClinic.com or by calling the event office at 860.674.1500.

Danbury Westerners Baseball is a registered 501(c)(3) organization with an all volunteer staff. We are committed to bringing a quality product to the greater Danbury area. If you're interested in joining our volunteers, please let us know by emailing info@danburywesterners.com

As an all volunteer organization, all donations go directly to the team. Please consider a tax-deductible donation of any size.

