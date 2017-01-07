NECBL to Participate in World Baseball Coaches' Convention

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) is pleased to announce its plans to participate in the 2017 Mohegan Sun World Baseball Coaches' Convention, held Jan. 19-21, 2017, at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The New England League will join a blockbuster lineup of presenters during the three-day event and will add its presence to the exhibit hall with a special league-specific booth for all in attendance.

The 2017 Mohegan Sun World Baseball Coaches' Convention - January 19 - 21 - will take place at the spectacular Mohegan Sun. You can be sure that we'll have some of baseball's top coaches and instructors on board to help you become a better coach.

From Cal Ripken, Jr. to Don Mattingly to Joe Girardi to Nomar Garciaparra and John Farrell to top collegiate coaches like Arizona's Andy Lopez, Georgia's Scott Stricklin, Maine's Steve Trimper, Louisville's Dan McDonnell, UConn's Jim Penders and Oklahoma's Peter Hughes to top peak performance experts like Ken Ravizza, we've always offered attending coaches and players an unrivaled presenter line-up.

This world-class baseball coaches' convention attracts more than 1,000 coaches from all levels of play, features more than 90 exhibitors from leading-edge companies and offers more than 30 top presenters. Our presenters - major league coaches, top collegiate coaches, successful high school and youth level coaches to top performance specialists covering both the physical and the mental side of the game - are committed to offering sessions that will help you improve your coaching skills and make your team and your entire baseball program better.

Learn from some of the game's top minds, visit our Exhibitor Zone, and catch up with your fellow coaches for three days of baseball talk. AND, it all takes place at the one-of-a-kind Mohegan Sun Resort, January 19 - 21.

Registration information, including a complete event schedule, is available at www.BaseballCoachesClinic.com or by calling the event office at 860.674.1500.

