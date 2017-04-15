Nearly Perfect Missions Edge Naturals to Take Series

News Release

San Antonio came two outs away from its first ever perfect game in a 2-0, series clinching victory over Northwest Arkansas before 4,703 Friday night at Wolff Stadium.

Enyel De Los Santos took the ball Friday night looking to build on his impressive Double-A debut last Saturday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR. Facing these same Naturals in his home debut, the talented right-hander was even better.

De Los Santos (1-0) pumped in six perfect innings of dominant baseball, striking out seven batters and throwing 47 of his 64 pitches for strikes. In two starts with the Missions, De Los Santos has allowed just one run on two hits and two walks, while fanning 13.

San Antonio was stymied offensively themselves for awhile Friday until the sixth when Noah Perio broke the scoreless tie with a solo shot to right off reliever Ashton Goudeau. It was Perio's second dinger of the season.

T.J. Weir, who joined the team earlier in the day from High-A Lake Elsinore, calmly stepped in for De Los Santos and fired two more perfect frames.

The Missions tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of a Luis Urias RBI double to right center off Goudeau (0-1).

Eric Yardley came in for the ninth and quickly retired his first batter, Logan Moon. However, Ruben Sosa spoiled the perfecto bid when he beat out an infield single in front of Yardley. The sidearmer worked around an error later in the frame to preserve the shutout/one-hitter, earn his first save and give De Los Santos his first Double-A win.

San Antonio (6-2) looks to complete its sweep of Northwest Arkansas (2-6) Saturday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM. The Missions will be wearing special jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off throughout the evening with all the proceeds going to the Autism Community Network. Following the game there will be a fireworks extravaganza courtesy of ACN.

