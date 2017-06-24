NC Courage Earns Win over Boston to Remain at Top of NWSL Standings

News Release

Cary, N.C. (June 24, 2017)- The NC Courage extended its NWSL lead with a 1-0 victory over the Boston Breakers in the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. Rookie Ashley Hatch netted her third goal this season in the 44th minute to lock in the win.

The Courage put on a solid first half performance, as the team created several chances in the final third. Boston goalkeeper Sammy Jo Prudhomme was tested early by midfielder Makenzy Doniak in the 12th minute. The rookie made a diving save to keep the Courage from repeating last week's early goal.

In the 19th minute, 2017 second-overall draft pick Hatch connected with Taylor Smith on a quick attack. The outside back made a quality offensive run and put a shot on frame which was snatched up by Prudhomme. Smith continued to press when in the 40th minute, she snuck behind Boston's backline and played a flat pass across to Hamilton, whose shot was stopped again by Prudhomme.

Hatch took matters into her own hands when she found the back of the net in the final minutes of the first half. Center midfielder Sam Mewis slotted the ball to Hatch, who one-timed it by a diving Prudhomme.

The second half opened up once again equal, as the Breakers and the Courage battled both ways. Debinha had an opportunity to put her team up by two in the 56th minute. The Brazilian got behind Boston's defense, but her chipped shot went over the crossbar. She had another chance in the 60th minute and her hard-driven shot went just wide.

The impressive Courage offense was met with impeccable goalkeeping from Katelyn Rowland. Her talent showed as she confidently eliminated any Boston threats. The Breakers had their first real chance of the game in the 81st minute, and Rowland made a crucial save to secure the 1-0 win for her team. As a result, the Courage swept the Breakers, winning all three games against Boston this season.

Match Notes: * Hatch scored her third goal of the season in three starts this year * Hatch has scored in the last four games she has played in including a match with the USWNT U-23 team against Sweden. * Mewis now has three assists this season * Rowland has three shutouts in four games played and just one goal allowed this season

Lineups NCC: Katelyn Rowland; Jaelene Hinkle, Abby Erceg, Abby Dahlkemper, Taylor Smith; Makenzy Doniak (Liz Eddy 86'), McCall Zerboni, Sam Mewis, Debinha (Sam Witteman 79'); Kristen Hamilton, Ashley Hatch

