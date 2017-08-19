News Release

NC Courage Blanks Spirit 2-0

CARY, N.C. (Aug. 19, 2017) - The North Carolina Courage (13W-0D-5L, 39 pts, 1^st place) secured its 10^th shutout of the season and its fourth win in a row with a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit (4W-4D-10L, 16 pts, 10^th place) on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, the Courage increases its lead atop the NWSL standings to eight points.

Ashley Hatch scored the first goal of the match in the first minute of the second half, and a Washington Spirit own goal in the 84^th minute helped clinch the result.

"It's one of those performances at this time in the season in the heat where you just want to get the points," said head coach Paul Riley. "Hats off to Washington. They did a good job, especially the first half. They had a lot of the ball in the first half. In this league, you have to make it count when you have the ball. Luckily for us, they didn't make it count. In the second half, it was a better display. We changed things around and asked for more."

The Courage opened the half with a handful of chances and tested goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé in the fourth minute when McCall Zerboni - who made her 100th regular-season NWSL appearance - forced Labbé to make an early save. Hatch also provided problems for the Washington backline throughout the opening half. The rookie attacker got behind the defense in the 13^th and 28^th minutes, but couldn't find the target.

The Spirit had its best chance of the half in the 43^rd minute. Estefanî - a Banini took advantage of an opening off a short corner kick and played a cross to Estelle Johnson, who fired a shot towards the bottom right corner. Katelyn Rowland was up to the task and made a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

It would only take 31 seconds after the restart to produce the game's first goal. Hatch netted her fifth goal of the year after converting a cross from Kristen Hamilton in the 46^th minute to give the NC Courage a 1-0 lead.

Hamilton created the game's next quality chance when she found space behind the Spirit defense in 58th minute.

The Courage added an insurance goal in the 84^th minute when a failed clearance resulted in a Washington own goal. Kassey Kallman deflected the ball into the back of the net after Cali Farquharson's original clearance ricocheted off Kallman.

Despite a few chances from Washington in the closing stages of the match, the Courage held on to clinch the shutout and tie its longest win streak of the season at four matches.

Notes: * Denise O'Sullivan made her first start for the club, and played 80 minutes. * McCall Zerboni made her 100^th career regular-season NWSL appearance and played the full 90 minutes * Ashley Hatch recorded her fifth goal of the year with the opening strike in the 46^th minute. * Kristen Hamilton recorded her first assist of 2017 * The Courage's four-game win streak ties its longest win streak of the season since starting the 2017 season with four-straight wins

Box Score

Lineups NCC: Katelyn Rowland; Abby Erceg ©, Taylor Smith, Jae Hinkle, Abby Dahlkemper; Sam Mewis, McCall Zerboni, Denise O'Sullivan (Debinha, 80'); Lynn Williams, Ashley Hatch (Jess McDonald, 67'), Kristen Hamilton (Mac Doniak, 89')

Subs not used: Sabrina D'Angelo, Nora Holstad, Sam Witteman, Steph Ochs

WAS: Stephanie Labbé; Caprice Dydasco, Shelina Zaporsky ©, Kassey Kallman, Estelle Johnson (Alyssa Kleiner, 46'); Estefania Banini (Arielle Ship 87'), Tori Huster, M. Dougherty Howard; Havana Solaun (Cali Farquharson, 67'), Cheyna Williams, Mallory Pugh

Subs not used: Didi Haracic, Whitney Church, Lindsey Agnew

Score: NCC: 2 WAS: 0

Goals: NCC: Hatch (46'), OG - Kallman (84') WAS: -- Cautions: NCC: Dahlkemper (90'+) WAS: Dydasco (55'), Farquharson (82')

Ejections: NCC: -- WAS: -- Attendance: 3,530

