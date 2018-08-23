Navigators' Frelick Named Summer Collegiate All-American

August 23, 2018 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) - North Shore Navigators News Release





LYNN, Mass. - North Shore Navigators shortstop Sal Frelick continued to receive recognition after putting together one of the finest offensive seasons in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League franchise's history as Perfect Game USA named him an Honorable Mention Summer Collegiate All-American on Thursday.

The rising Boston College freshman is the first-ever Navigator to receive the national honor. Bristol Blues and Seton Hill pitcher Neal McDermott, who recorded a league-high 14 saves in 20 appearances this summer, was the only other FCBL player selected to any of the organization's four All-America teams.

Frelick, who was also honored as the Top Pro Prospect among FCBL position players prior to the August 5 season finale at Fraser Field, finished his 35 games with a .361 average, which ranked third among league qualifiers this summer and second to current Seattle Mariner farmhand and Saugus native Dario Pizzano in single-season franchise history.

The Lexington, Mass., native joins head coach Mike Gambino's Eagles after ranking in the top five in the other Triple Crown categories as well, tying for the FCBL lead with seven home runs and for fourth with 36 RBI. Frelick also had the highest slugging percentage (.594) in the league and sat among the leaders in stolen bases (22, 3rd), total bases (79, 4th), and on-base percentage (.438, 6th).

Frelick quickly turned into the ultimate power threat for the Navs despite sitting atop the lineup in 20 of his games this summer, remarkably hitting all of his home runs before any other member of the team recorded one. His first homer was a June 12 grand slam that left right field at Pittsfield's Wahconah Park on just the second pitch he saw. No Navigator had ever launched two grand slams in a season or hit for the cycle prior to 2018, and Frelick accomplished both feats over a four-day span during the first week of July.

He was a versatile member of the lineup as well, playing 10 games in center field, five at second base, three at third base, one in left field, and one as the designated hitter in addition to his 14 starts at his primary shortstop position.

Frelick joined the Navs after completing a standout, three-sport high school career in Lexington. In addition to his baseball exploits, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Frelick earned Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year honors in football after totaling 52 touchdowns and more than 3,700 yards of total offense in the fall. He also captained the Minutemen hockey team.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from August 23, 2018

Navigators' Frelick Named Summer Collegiate All-American - North Shore Navigators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.